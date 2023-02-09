Here we go, then.. another build-up to another monster clash at the top of the League One table.

And while Sheffield Wednesday sit top of the tree after a muscling 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, they’ll again be tested with some of the best that the division has to offer when they make the long trip to Suffolk to take on third-placed Ipswich Town this weekend.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been among the pace-setters all season and looked well set for a title tilt, but scrappy form at the turn of the halfway mark has seen them falter a touch.

The Owls’ long unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in midweek when a much-changed side failed to pass their audition in the FA Cup at Fleetwood Town, losing 1-0.

But they remain over four months unbeaten in league football and will be desperate to continue that upward trajectory.

Here’s the team we think Darren Moore could plump for at Ipswich..

1 . Wednesday will make rampant changes from the team that stepped out of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.. ..but how will the Owls line up for what is a monster League One clash at Ipswich? Here's what we think is the obvious way to go. Photo: Steve Ellis / UGC Photo Sales

2 . GK - Cameron Dawson A man bang in form and in control of his situation, Dawson is in the most consistent form of his Wednesday career and is standing tall, with clean sheets coming thick and fast. Sat out on Tuesday but will surely step back into the fold in Suffolk. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa The fastest man in Yorkshire, they say - and another Wednesday player in excellent form of late. There's a possible re-shuffle on the Wednesday right that could see Liam Palmer remain in the back three, but Iorfa offers aerial power and no little pace, too. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . CB - Aden Flint On loan from Stoke, Flint could hardly have started his second Wednesday stint any better with a man of the match effort against Plymouth. Rested in midweek, it seems the obvious fit to build the Owls' defence around the big man for the remainder of the league campaign. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales