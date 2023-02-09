Former Sheffield Wednesday starlet George Hirst has done nothing to ease relations with the fan base of his former club ahead of another reunion clash, this time in the colours of Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old son of Owls legend David Hirst left Wednesday in headline-grabbing circumstances in 2018 for Belgian side OH Leuven, only to sign for Leicester City after a solitary season.

A string of loan spells have followed and after a goalless first half of the season with Championship Blackburn Rovers, the bustling front man is now at Wednesday promotion rivals Ipswich Town, for whom he registered a first goal in more than nine months this week in an FA Cup defeat at Burnley.

Ipswich Towns' George Hirst has a history with Sheffield Wednesday.

He previous goal came against Darren Moore’s side in a 4-1 Hillsborough defeat for Portsmouth on the final day of the last campaign.

Speaking to the EADT ahead of Wednesday’s visit to a sold-out Portman Road this weekend, Hirst said:“They are where they are in the league for a reason and, ultimately, we need to go and try and knock them off their perch.

“That’s my goal and everyone else’s in the team. For me, if we can go and put on a show and play with intensity and everything off the ball, then we know we can do it on the ball and create chances.

“It’s about getting into the off-the-ball stuff and making sure we’re consistent in that. We’re expecting a tough game but, come Saturday at 3pm, then we’re going to be more than ready.”

Hirst has admitted he remains a Wednesday supporter at heart but has enjoyed some back-and-forth with the Owls fan base in recent seasons.

Asked whether the tie held added motivation for him, Hirst responded in kind.

“Personally, yeah. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t,” he said.

“But at the end of the day it’s a big game no matter who we’re playing against. We need wins, no matter who we play and we’re the chasers at the minute.

