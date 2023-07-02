News you can trust since 1887
Who led Sheffield Wednesday’s training as managerless Owls return for preseason

Sheffield Wednesday players were put through their paces over the weekend as preparations for the 2023/24 campaign got underway, with the club’s manager search ongoing.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 17:19 BST

Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, is currently on the lookout for Darren Moore’s replacement following a mutual decision to part way last month, and with just over a month to go until the new season begins he’ll be eager to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Wednesday players came back in for testing on Friday before getting back on the grass on Saturday, and it’s understood that things were led by U21s manager, Neil Thompson, a man no stranger to the role given his spell as interim boss prior to Moore’s arrival in 2021.

Head of Academy Goalkeeping, Nicky Weaver, was also on hand to work with the goalkeepers at Middlewood Road – Cameron Dawson, the club’s only senior shot-stopper, being joined by Pierce Charles, Jack Hall and Luke Jackson.

Wednesday are in action this coming Saturday when they make the short trip to York City for a preseason friendly, and the hope is that Moore’s successor will be in place by then so that whoever it is can start getting to grips with the squad that they’ll be in charge of for the upcoming season.

Wednesday will leave for Spain in a couple of weeks to undergo a warm weather camp in Murcia prior to their opening game of the campaign against Southampton.

