Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that both Jay Glover and Mackenzie Maltby have signed new contracts to remain at Hillsborough.

The Star reported earlier today that Glover had agreed terms on a new deal at S6, with the young midfielder eager to extend his stay at the club, and now it has been announced that he has indeed put pen to paper. Maltby, meanwhile, has signed his first professional deal having impressed in the U18s and U21s.

A statement from the club confirming the new contracts said, “Young Owls duo Jay Glover and Mackenzie Maltby have committed their futures to the club with new contracts. Glover, who joined the Wednesday academy aged 14, extends his professional deal having signed his maiden contract in 2021…

“Maltby signs his first professional contract with the Owls having joined the academy aged seven. The 18-year-old defender captained Wednesday’s Under-18s last campaign, helping the young Owls reach the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.”