Sheffield Wednesday’s new defender says players quizzed him on S6 return

Reece James has made no secret of the fact that he was hoping to return to Sheffield Wednesday, and his teammates were keen for the move to happen too.

The 29-year-old joined the Owls on a permanent basis on Friday, securing a transfer from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee that will mean he can try and carry on from where he left off after helping the club to promotion in 2022/23.

Speaking to The Star during the civil reception last month the defender spoke about his desire to come back, and now he’s got his wish he admits that he’s pleased to have it finalised as soon as possible.

“It was always what we set out to get done,” he said when asked about getting in for the start of preseason. “It’s taken a bit of time, but now I can try and do my best for the club… It’s great to see the lads, we’ve still spoken and kept in touch over the summer - a lot of have been texting me and saying, ‘Is something going to get done?’ Now I’m just glad to get it over the line and be back with the lads…

“You need togetherness, you need that bond, and it’s an amazing dressing room, a great bunch of lads, and I’m buzzing to be back with them all.”

James also spoke of his excitement for the opening game of the campaign, admitting that he’s looking forward to the Owls playing host to Southampton on August 4th.