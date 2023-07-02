Sheffield Wednesday youngsters, Jay Glover and Mackenzie Maltby, have spoken of their delight at prolonging their stay with the Owls.

It was confirmed on Saturday that the young duo had followed on from Marvin Johnson in signing contract extensions at S6, Glover after stepping up into the first team on occasions last season and Maltby after captaining the U18s in their FA Youth Cup run.

The pair spoke to the club’s official website about how excited they were to be sticking around, with the youngest of the two delighted with his first professional deal.

“I’m really delighted to be staying here at my boyhood club,” Glover, 20, said. “I made my debut last season and now I just want to kick on and see what comes of it.

“Once you sign your first professional contract, you know you want to earn another and being from Sheffield and supporting Wednesday, I want to be here as long as I can.

“It was a good feeling to make my debut last season, I can’t even explain it! To be a fan and play for the club, I still don’t know how to put it into words… I feel good and ready to go and hopefully I’ll get some minutes in preseason and see where that takes me.”

Meanwhile, Maltby, 18, spoke of his pride at extending his stay even further after a decade of moving up the ranks, saying, “I’m delighted. It’s been a long journey! I came here when I was seven and to sign a professional contract has always been my dream. It’s a huge achievement and I’m proud to have been through all the age groups and to get to this point.

“Last season was class, we got a few cup draws to play at Hillsborough, and to be captain for those occasions and beat big clubs were great moments for me.