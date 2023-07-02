News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

‘Can’t even explain it’ - Sheffield Wednesday duo discuss new contracts and preseason hopes

Sheffield Wednesday youngsters, Jay Glover and Mackenzie Maltby, have spoken of their delight at prolonging their stay with the Owls.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

It was confirmed on Saturday that the young duo had followed on from Marvin Johnson in signing contract extensions at S6, Glover after stepping up into the first team on occasions last season and Maltby after captaining the U18s in their FA Youth Cup run.

The pair spoke to the club’s official website about how excited they were to be sticking around, with the youngest of the two delighted with his first professional deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really delighted to be staying here at my boyhood club,” Glover, 20, said. “I made my debut last season and now I just want to kick on and see what comes of it.

Most Popular

“Once you sign your first professional contract, you know you want to earn another and being from Sheffield and supporting Wednesday, I want to be here as long as I can.

“It was a good feeling to make my debut last season, I can’t even explain it! To be a fan and play for the club, I still don’t know how to put it into words… I feel good and ready to go and hopefully I’ll get some minutes in preseason and see where that takes me.”

Meanwhile, Maltby, 18, spoke of his pride at extending his stay even further after a decade of moving up the ranks, saying, “I’m delighted. It’s been a long journey! I came here when I was seven and to sign a professional contract has always been my dream. It’s a huge achievement and I’m proud to have been through all the age groups and to get to this point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last season was class, we got a few cup draws to play at Hillsborough, and to be captain for those occasions and beat big clubs were great moments for me.

“There’s quite a few coaches who’ve been around since I joined. Steven Haslam was here when I first came up to the training ground for the first time. The coaches have been massive and they give you the information to take on board. There’s always a chance to impress so I have to get my head down and put the work in.”