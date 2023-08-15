Sheffield Wednesday have signed players from Manchester United, Monaco and AC Milan this summer, but pending arrival from Paris Saint-Germain, Djeidi Gassama, could be the most exciting of the lot.

Gassama is expected to complete his switch to Hillsborough imminently after the Owls managed to persuade the French giants to let the 19-year-old leave, and by all accounts it’s a good deal for Wednesday considering that they’re getting him on a free despite him still having a year left on his current deal.

Reports elsewhere have stated that a three-year deal is on the cards for the Franco-Mauritanian, but what’s his story so far?

Born in Nieleba Haouisse, a hamlet not too far from the borders of Senegal and Mali, Gassama moved to France at a young age before joining AS Carrières Grésillons for a couple of years in the very early stages of his fledging career. From there he moved to AS Poissy’s youth ranks and then that of FC Mantois 78, but it was at Stade Brestois where he really started to get noticed and was snapped up by PSG’s famed academy in 2019.

He’s represented France at youth level, and shone in the 2021/22 UEFA Youth League with five goals and two assists in eight games, but it was decided last year that he needed more senior football if he was to continue his development.

The attacker was loaned out to AS Eupen in the Belgian Pro League where he went on to score his first professional goal, and also added another two and two assists to his tally before his temporary spell there came to an end.

Gassama is predominantly a left winger, despite being right footed, and has also played on the right wing and up front during his young career so far – his ability to cut in from the left as well as use his ‘weaker’ foot will both be skills that Xisco will be hoping to make the most of.

He’ll leave PSG with one senior appearance to his name, a cameo in mid-2022’s 4-0 victory over Montpellier – but he can say that he’s shared the field with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, even if it was only for a few minutes.