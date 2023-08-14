Sheffield Wednesday attacking target arrives ahead of proposed Owls switch

Sheffield Wednesday are close to signing young winger, Djeidi Gassama, from Paris Saint-Germain - with the youngster having touched down in the UK.

Gassama has been linked with the Owls for a few weeks now, but after he apparently rejected a move to Hull City and interest grew from Basel in Switzerland there were concerns that a move to England may be off the cards.

That is no longer the case, though, with Mauritanian journalist, Lassana Camara, stating that the teenager is engaging with the Owls about a possible move - and The Star understands that he has now arrived ahead of his proposed move to S6.

Lassana stated on social media today, “Djeidi Gassama, young hope of PSG, born in Nieleba in Mauritania will engage today with Sheffield Wednesday in England. 19-year-old Djeidi Gassama has scored five goals in his last six games for PSG’s Under-19s and has 18 months left on his current contract with the Paris outfit…

He went on to say that the deal will be a ‘three-year contract with an optional year’, with a ‘bonus €1m and 20% on resale’, adding that ‘the player’s family and advisors are on site’. The news has also been reported by various other French publications.

Wednesday have had a busy few weeks in the transfer market, and if the Gassama deal gets done then he will be their tenth signing of the summer following Devis Vasquez’s recent arrival as transfer number eight.