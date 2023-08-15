The Lilywhites take on the Owls on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough as the sides do battle for the first time since January 2021, a game that Wednesday managed to win thanks to a goal from Liam Palmer.
Lowe’s side have had a satisfactory start to the season picking up four points from their opening two games, and they beat Sunderland 2-1 over the weekend to take them up to eighth after two games.
They do have several players unavailable at this point in time though, and their manager has suggested that a new signing could arrive before they travel to his old stomping ground this coming weekend – implying to the Lancashire Post and other local media that it would indeed be a forward.
“Hopefully we’ll have a bit of news this week,” Lowe said. “We’ll (hopefully) get one through the door. I think we need it because we’re down to the bare bones a little bit… We’ve got lads who are not quite ready to get on to the grass so if we can get one done this week it’ll be a boost.
“If we can get a few more additions and get Robbie Brady, Ched Evans and Ben Whiteman back, all the injured players, it gives us a solid platform.”
Preston are among the favourites to win the race to sign Tom Cannon from Everton, a player who scored eight Championship goals for them on loan last season, though they face a battle for his signature with a whole host of second tier outfits.