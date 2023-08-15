News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

New striker signing expected ‘hopefully’ before Preston North End visit Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe, says that he’s hopeful of getting a new striker through the door before they face Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The Lilywhites take on the Owls on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough as the sides do battle for the first time since January 2021, a game that Wednesday managed to win thanks to a goal from Liam Palmer.

Lowe’s side have had a satisfactory start to the season picking up four points from their opening two games, and they beat Sunderland 2-1 over the weekend to take them up to eighth after two games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They do have several players unavailable at this point in time though, and their manager has suggested that a new signing could arrive before they travel to his old stomping ground this coming weekend – implying to the Lancashire Post and other local media that it would indeed be a forward.

“Hopefully we’ll have a bit of news this week,” Lowe said. “We’ll (hopefully) get one through the door. I think we need it because we’re down to the bare bones a little bit… We’ve got lads who are not quite ready to get on to the grass so if we can get one done this week it’ll be a boost.

“If we can get a few more additions and get Robbie Brady, Ched Evans and Ben Whiteman back, all the injured players, it gives us a solid platform.”

Preston are among the favourites to win the race to sign Tom Cannon from Everton, a player who scored eight Championship goals for them on loan last season, though they face a battle for his signature with a whole host of second tier outfits.

Related topics:Ryan LowePreston North End