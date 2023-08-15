Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe, says that he’s hopeful of getting a new striker through the door before they face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lilywhites take on the Owls on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough as the sides do battle for the first time since January 2021, a game that Wednesday managed to win thanks to a goal from Liam Palmer.

Lowe’s side have had a satisfactory start to the season picking up four points from their opening two games, and they beat Sunderland 2-1 over the weekend to take them up to eighth after two games.

They do have several players unavailable at this point in time though, and their manager has suggested that a new signing could arrive before they travel to his old stomping ground this coming weekend – implying to the Lancashire Post and other local media that it would indeed be a forward.

“Hopefully we’ll have a bit of news this week,” Lowe said. “We’ll (hopefully) get one through the door. I think we need it because we’re down to the bare bones a little bit… We’ve got lads who are not quite ready to get on to the grass so if we can get one done this week it’ll be a boost.

“If we can get a few more additions and get Robbie Brady, Ched Evans and Ben Whiteman back, all the injured players, it gives us a solid platform.”