Future of Sheffield Wednesday youngsters to be decided as season begins

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s will get their 2023/24 season underway against Millwall on Saturday, with decisions still to be made on their respective futures.

Many of the Owls’ youngsters played their part in the club’s senior preseason campaign over the summer, featuring in friendlies both locally and abroad a Xisco got to grips with his side in the early days of his arrival in Spain.

But since competitive action began for Wednesday those youngsters have almost all been bumped back down into the youth ranks, with Pierce Charles (v Southampton) and Sean Fusire/Bailey Cadamarteri (v Stockport County) the only players to have made matchday squads in the last three games.

All three of those are likely to feature this afternoon when Neil Thompson’s U21s face the Lions at Middlewood Road – a game that is open to the public – while the likes of Rio Shipston, Adam Alimi-Adetoro, Jay Glover and others who went to Spain are also expected to turn out.

Xisco has already said that they would be looking to loan out some of their young players in the coming weeks as they sought more regular senior football at this point in their careers, and what happens in the Professional Development League will help inform those decisions as they’re made.

After Millwall they face Cardiff City away from home on August 22nd before playing host to Watford on August 25th - their September begins with a trip down to Bournemouth on the 5th.