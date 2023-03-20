Darren Moore says he feels that Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Barnsley is the only one that he had ‘no complaints’ with.

The Reds are one of only three teams to have beaten the Owls in League One this season, leaving Hillsborough with a 2-0 victory back in September, and Moore’s side will be out for revenge on Tuesday night.

While Wednesday are on a 23-game unbeaten run in League One stretching back to October, Barnsley are in decent form themselves having not lost any of their 10 fixtures, and the Owls boss is full of praise for their manager, Michael Duff, for the job he’s done.

"It’ll be a good game,” Moore told the media. “Both clubs have been on a great run and credit to Michael with what he's done there - he's done a great job, really, really good. I have known him at Cheltenham and he's someone who is diligent with his work.

“He's gone to Barnsley with a bit more resources to work with, but you still have to make it work. I always said they were a dangerous team as they had dropped down from the Championship and had the power in the team from the Championship season - to do effective work at League One level. They are effective in what they do and very structured and organised.

"For Michael to galvanise and bring stability to the club, he's done well.”

A big crowd is expected in S71 on Tuesday night, with over 4,600 Wednesdayites making the short trip up the A61 to cheer on their title-chasers in blue and white.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Barnsley on Tuesday night. (Steve Ellis)

Moore spent a couple of years with the Tykes and knows exactly what they’re all about, but has faith in his troops for the big occasion.

"There's local rivalry here and we will get ready for the game as best we can. It was the one game where I have no complaints this season. It was the one game where I didn't think we played well at all, and it wasn't us. I'd like to think there will be more impetus from the players in this game.

"The players deserve immense praise for their mindset and mentality. Credit to them for their focus and endeavour, for supporting each other on this run of games, and for the consistency they have shown over the season. It's not an easy feat, and how they do it is one game at a time and working hard in training and applying themselves in the right manner.”

He went on to add, “We’ll bring the energy to Oakwell, travelling up with just short of 5,000 and add a few more on the gate. It bodes well for a wonderful game and I hope it's a better outing than at the start of the season. I had no complaints, we just didn't perform.

"When I look at us then to now, we’ve come a million miles in terms of how we play – our endeavour and attitude. Both teams are in the ascendancy, great form and meeting relatively late in the season.

