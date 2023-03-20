News you can trust since 1887
Manchester United man turns down call-up to face Sheffield Wednesday

Forest Green Rovers’ Manchester United loanee, Charlie Savage, has chosen club over country as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

The Owls make the trip to the New Lane Stadium on Sunday after they take on Barnsley on Tuesday night, and it’s a game that could see top of the table face the side rock bottom in what should be a tough task for Duncan Ferguson’s men.

It would’ve been even tougher without the talented United midfielder following his call-up to the Wales U21 side, however it has been confirmed that he has opted to remain with his loan club in order to try and aid their cause.

"I’ve been given permission to stay with Forest Green Rovers for the upcoming international break,” he told the club’s official website. "It is always an honour to be called up for your country, wearing the national team shirt is one of the best and proudest experiences you can have in football.

"I’m really enjoying my time with Forest Green, and want to give everything to help us fight for points during the next two weeks and then into the remainder of the season.

"This is something that I have given a lot of consideration to, I want to repay the respect and loyalty to an incredible group of players, coaches and staff who are giving everything every day for this club.

"I want to thank the coaches and everyone at FA Wales for their understanding and I look forward to joining up with them again at the end of the season."

Charlie Savage of Manchester United is currently on loan with Forest Green Rovers. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Wednesday face Rovers at 1pm on Sunday.

MORE: Key results fail to aid Wednesday's title hopes - what it means for the Owls

