Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals chances of George Byers facing Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday picked up three injuries on Friday evening, and now face a race against time as players look to get back fit to face Barnsley.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

The Owls return to action on Tuesday evening after drawing 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers, and while they earned a hard-fought point at home it came at a price after Reece James, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory were all forced off with ankle knocks that could well put them at risk of missing out on the trip to Oakwell.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Darren Moore after George Byers limped off in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth last weekend, meaning that the the League One leaders are heading into one of their toughest ties of the season with their ranks potentially severely depleted.

With Byers, though, it appears that there is a chance of all four being in contention for the South Yorkshire derby, even if those chances do appear to be slim.

Moore said after the Bolton game that Byers hadn’t yet been ruled out for the Barnsley trip, saying, “That might be 50/50 that one with George, I’m not sure.”

That was followed by the admission that James, Windass and Gregory may not end up missing the Tykes clash, adding, “As it stands here now I would hope that all three will be available for Tuesday.”

Wednesday face Barnsley at 8pm on Tuesday night, and in order to try and make sure the team are fully prepared for the task they headed straight to Middlewood Road after drawing with Bolton in order to do their recovery work and hopefully avoid more injury issues.

George Byers will be hoping to get back playing for Sheffield Wednesday as soon as possible. (Steve Ellis)
