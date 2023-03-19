Liam Palmer made history this weekend as he made his 383rd outing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Palmer has had a fantastic season in Owls colours in 2022/23, playing more minutes than any other player in the squad so far as his performances and goals have helped them mount a very serious title challenge.

The Wednesday academy graduate recently overtook the likes of David Hirst, Peter Shirtliff, Willie Layton, Des Walker and Tom Brittleton over the course of the campaign so far, and his appearance against Bolton saw him leapfrog Tom McAnearney to make it into the club’s top 15.

Sadly his 383rd appearance wasn’t a victory as the team drew 1-1 at home against Bolton Wanderers, but that takes nothing away from the achievement as he continues to write his name in club history.

The next player on the list, Ron Springett, should be overtaken before 2022/23 is out - we took a look at the others who sit above ‘Palms’ in Wednesday’s all-time list of appearances.

1 . Liam Palmer - 383 Palmer made his 383rd appearance for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - joining the the club’s top 15 of all time in what has been a fantastic campaign for the defender in Owls colours. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Ron Springett - 384 Springett spent the best part of a decade playing for the Owls in the 1950s and 1960s - representing England on numerous occasions during that period. An absolute bargain for £10,000! Photo Sales

3 . Nigel Worthington - 417 The man from Ballymena spent 10 years with the Owls - joining in the season they earned Division Two promotion (1984) and leaving in 1994 after the success of 1991 and nearly year of 1993. Photo Sales

4 . Ellis Rimmer - 417 Between 1928 and 1938 Rimmer became a huge part of a very successful Owls era. Won two first division titles in 1929 and 1930, before helping them lift the FA Cup trophy and Community Shield in 1935. Scored 140 goals - one of the highest scorers in club history. Photo Sales