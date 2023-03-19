News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
1 hour ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
3 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
3 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
5 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
5 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

All of Sheffield Wednesday’s top appearance-makers as Liam Palmer joins exclusive Owls club - gallery

Liam Palmer made history this weekend as he made his 383rd outing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

Palmer has had a fantastic season in Owls colours in 2022/23, playing more minutes than any other player in the squad so far as his performances and goals have helped them mount a very serious title challenge.

The Wednesday academy graduate recently overtook the likes of David Hirst, Peter Shirtliff, Willie Layton, Des Walker and Tom Brittleton over the course of the campaign so far, and his appearance against Bolton saw him leapfrog Tom McAnearney to make it into the club’s top 15.

Sadly his 383rd appearance wasn’t a victory as the team drew 1-1 at home against Bolton Wanderers, but that takes nothing away from the achievement as he continues to write his name in club history.

The next player on the list, Ron Springett, should be overtaken before 2022/23 is out - we took a look at the others who sit above ‘Palms’ in Wednesday’s all-time list of appearances.

Palmer made his 383rd appearance for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - joining the the club’s top 15 of all time in what has been a fantastic campaign for the defender in Owls colours.

1. Liam Palmer - 383

Palmer made his 383rd appearance for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - joining the the club’s top 15 of all time in what has been a fantastic campaign for the defender in Owls colours. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Springett spent the best part of a decade playing for the Owls in the 1950s and 1960s - representing England on numerous occasions during that period. An absolute bargain for £10,000!

2. Ron Springett - 384

Springett spent the best part of a decade playing for the Owls in the 1950s and 1960s - representing England on numerous occasions during that period. An absolute bargain for £10,000!

Photo Sales
The man from Ballymena spent 10 years with the Owls - joining in the season they earned Division Two promotion (1984) and leaving in 1994 after the success of 1991 and nearly year of 1993.

3. Nigel Worthington - 417

The man from Ballymena spent 10 years with the Owls - joining in the season they earned Division Two promotion (1984) and leaving in 1994 after the success of 1991 and nearly year of 1993.

Photo Sales
Between 1928 and 1938 Rimmer became a huge part of a very successful Owls era. Won two first division titles in 1929 and 1930, before helping them lift the FA Cup trophy and Community Shield in 1935. Scored 140 goals - one of the highest scorers in club history.

4. Ellis Rimmer - 417

Between 1928 and 1938 Rimmer became a huge part of a very successful Owls era. Won two first division titles in 1929 and 1930, before helping them lift the FA Cup trophy and Community Shield in 1935. Scored 140 goals - one of the highest scorers in club history.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Liam Palmer