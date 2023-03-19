All of Sheffield Wednesday’s top appearance-makers as Liam Palmer joins exclusive Owls club - gallery
Liam Palmer made history this weekend as he made his 383rd outing for Sheffield Wednesday.
Palmer has had a fantastic season in Owls colours in 2022/23, playing more minutes than any other player in the squad so far as his performances and goals have helped them mount a very serious title challenge.
The Wednesday academy graduate recently overtook the likes of David Hirst, Peter Shirtliff, Willie Layton, Des Walker and Tom Brittleton over the course of the campaign so far, and his appearance against Bolton saw him leapfrog Tom McAnearney to make it into the club’s top 15.
Sadly his 383rd appearance wasn’t a victory as the team drew 1-1 at home against Bolton Wanderers, but that takes nothing away from the achievement as he continues to write his name in club history.
The next player on the list, Ron Springett, should be overtaken before 2022/23 is out - we took a look at the others who sit above ‘Palms’ in Wednesday’s all-time list of appearances.