Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was a picture of satisfaction after their 1-0 win over Derby County took them into the play-offs holding a record of four wins in four – all the while ending the Rams’ promotion dream.

A first-half penalty from 20-goal Michael Smith was enough to hand Wednesday three points that takes them to 96 points and the highest tally not to earn automatic promotion since the English game went to a three-points-for-a-win system.

Wednesday got through the clash unscathed in terms of injuries and are the form side of the four play-off teams. Peterborough United won at Barnsley to leapfrog the Rams into sixth place. The first leg will take place at Posh on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased,” Moore said. “We wanted that points tally and to win the game today. I wouldn’t have the players speaking about the play-offs and all that, it was about today and finishing the 46-game campaign with 96 points.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“I’m pleased for everybody. To break all sorts of records; goals, clean sheets, all the right sort of records that you’d want to, it illustrates the work that we’ve done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players spent time wandering around Hillsborough with their families on a ‘lap of appreciation’ and yet more moments that further illustrated the togetherness of the club heading into the post-season shake-up.

Moore continued: “We spoke about Shrewsbury, the energy from the crowd and then we saw here today, it was Hillsborough in full voice. You’ll go a long way to find another club like it. Credit to the supporters. They’re the most important thing driving the players on.”

“It was excellent. We’ve done a lot of work here connecting everybody as one. To see that again, the fans staying on and the team showing their appreciation back, it was a special moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a level of approach to getting the job done. It would have been easy to rest on our laurels, people we speaking about resting players and all that. No – the focus was to drive on, keep the mentality going. When you’re playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every game matters with that winning culture. We had to go full tilt.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad