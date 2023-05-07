Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has ended any lingering speculation over the conditions of first team pair Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran after his side broke Derby County hearts with a 1-0 win at Hillsborough.

The Star revealed earlier that both players had been rested - and weren’t injured - after both were left absent from the matchday squad.

Ihiekwe is recently back from a long-term knee injury and was a star man in last week’s win at Shrewsbury Town. Adeniran has featured wide right in recent weeks and has done well.

Both players were substituted in the latter stages at New Meadow.

On the pair’s absence, Moore told The Star: “It was precuationary with both of them and we just didn’t take the risk with them.

“Both were feeling tightness, so we took them out of the team and didn’t take any risks. Hopefully those two will be fine and everything will be good.”

