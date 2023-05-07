News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday's play-off opponents confirmed - all the dates and venues after top six finalised

Sheffield Wednesday will face Peterborough United in the semifinals of the League One play-offs this month as they look to try and book their spot at Wembley later this month.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th May 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:13 BST

The Owls were already guaranteed of a third place finish before this afternoon’s game against Derby County, however they weren’t sure who they would end up facing over two legs in their attempt to return to the Championship.

Now though, with the third tier’s regular season done and dusted, it has been confirmed that Darren Moore’s side will be up against Darren Ferguson and his troops, with the decisive leg taking place at Hillsborough on May 29th in the capital.

Confirmed play-off fixtures:

Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday – Friday May 12th at 8pm – The Weston Homes Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley – Saturday May 13th at 3pm – University of Bolton Stadium

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United – Thursday May 18th at 8pm – Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday's play-off opponents have been confirmed after the final day of fixtures in League One.

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers – Friday May 19th at 8pm – Oakwell

Final – Monday May 29th at 3pm – Wembley

The culmination of the 2022/23 season saw Plymouth Argyle crowned champions of League One and Ipswich Town finish as runners-up, both teams securing their spot in the second tier of English football next season after what has been a really strong battle for supremacy at the top of the table.

For Wednesday and three others, though, there are still more games to be played in their hunt for promotion – the first of which will take place in less than a weeks’ time.

Elsewhere in the division it was confirmed that MK Dons, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley have been relegated into League Two, joining Forest Green after they dropped out into the fourth tier prior to the final day.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday secure huge club record and condemn Derby County to another season of League One

