4 . Jaden Brown - 7

In for only his second start in 12, there was good and bad in possession, but he produced a real instinctive and important block to deny McGoldrick on the half-hour and then was out smartly to thwart the same bloke a little later.Later ended a Rams attack by rugby tackling McGoldrick with the vigour of a young Richard Hill. A strong effort in a position he’s struggled in previously. Photo: UGC/jadenbrown6