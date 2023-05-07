The sun shone. Michael Smith went to 20 goals for the season. The Owls won. And most importantly - nobody got injured.
Sheffield Wednesday rounded-off their League One regular season with a confident 1-0 win over 10-man Derby County after Smith’s first half penalty proved to be enough as the Rams faltered in their attempts to creep into the play-off places.
It’s Peterborough United, then. Strap in!
Derby threw the lot at Wednesday who held firm thanks to committed defending and a stellar performance between the sticks from Cam Dawson.
Here are our ratings from a very satisfactory sunny afternoon at S6.
1. Cameron Dawson - 9
Made a very classy save on the stroke of the 13th minute to deny McGoldrick from range. And followed it up with another couple - out smartly to grab some crosses, too. A very important performance and one he can take into the post-season with huge confidence. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Dragged the ball upwards out of defence to good effect and started a few decent attacks and seemed to relish the opportunity to get forward. Solid at the back, too, his pace is such an asset. Errors in the rearview mirror, he can be such a key man in the play-offs. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 7
Back in the side after a wobble in consistency in recent weeks, he stepped up with Ihiekwe rested. Won headers early to stamp some authority and careered into a couple of blocks. Photo: UGC
4. Jaden Brown - 7
In for only his second start in 12, there was good and bad in possession, but he produced a real instinctive and important block to deny McGoldrick on the half-hour and then was out smartly to thwart the same bloke a little later.Later ended a Rams attack by rugby tackling McGoldrick with the vigour of a young Richard Hill. A strong effort in a position he’s struggled in previously. Photo: UGC/jadenbrown6