When the Championship transfer window opens as Sheffield Wednesday eye summer changes

Sheffield Wednesday will be able to start registering new players for the 2023/24 season once the transfer window opens following their promotion out of League One and into the Championship.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:55 BST

The Owls are expected to have a busy summer after their play-off final victory over Barnsley, with a number of contracts expiring and plenty of players likely to move on when they do.

It’s already been announced that the window will official open in a couple of weeks’ time, before closing two and a half months later - while the winter window has also been confirmed by the EFL.

Darren Moore will be on the lookout for numerous new faces going into the 2023/24 campaign, and work is already very much underway as he eyes new targets for the season.

With regards to the relevant dates, a statement from the league recently read as follows:

“The EFL has confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows.

  • The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2023 and close on Friday 1 September 2023 at 11pm.
  • The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm.

“The factors impacting on the specific dates include alignment with other European Leagues and meeting FIFA’s requirement for transfer windows to be open for a maximum of 112 days in any one season.”

