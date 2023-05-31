When the Championship transfer window opens as Sheffield Wednesday eye summer changes

Sheffield Wednesday will be able to start registering new players for the 2023/24 season once the transfer window opens following their promotion out of League One and into the Championship.

The Owls are expected to have a busy summer after their play-off final victory over Barnsley, with a number of contracts expiring and plenty of players likely to move on when they do.

It’s already been announced that the window will official open in a couple of weeks’ time, before closing two and a half months later - while the winter window has also been confirmed by the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore will be on the lookout for numerous new faces going into the 2023/24 campaign, and work is already very much underway as he eyes new targets for the season.

With regards to the relevant dates, a statement from the league recently read as follows:

“The EFL has confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows.

The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2023 and close on Friday 1 September 2023 at 11pm.

The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2024 and close on Thursday 1 February 2024 at 11pm.