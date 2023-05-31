News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday defender confirms upcoming contract talks after Wembley heroics

Dominic Iorfa admits that he’s not even given much thought to his Sheffield Wednesday future in recent weeks, though talks will take place soon.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 31st May 2023, 06:00 BST

The 27-year-old centre back was a key figure for the Owls this season, especially towards the end, and he played the full 120 minutes at Wembley on Monday afternoon as the Owls secured that all-important spot back in the Championship.

Iorfa is one of the Wednesday players out of contract this summer, and he says that talks will take place in the ‘next few days’ to discuss what happens next for him.

The Sheffield Wednesday Way – it's not what it was, something has changed
“It’s just been a case of focusing on this game,” he told The Star after Wednesday’s late heroics under the arch. “Now that it’s done we can sit down in the next few days and see what happens.

“Obviously once we got into the play-offs the focus shifted to just being on this game - my thought process hasn’t even been on my contract situation, it was just about getting this club promoted. Thankfully we’ve done it.

“I’ve been here for years, it’s my fifth season, so I’m settled here, I’ve had a great time and it’s a good time to be at the club as well.

“We’ve got momentum, everyone is on a high, and like I say, I’ve been here a long time and I’m settled here, but we’ll see what happens.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa celebrates with the trophy and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship following victory in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa celebrates with the trophy and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship following victory in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
Iorfa’s 2,729 minutes was the highest of any centre back at the club this season as he shrugged off his injury concerns of the past, and he’ll be hoping to kick on at Hillsborough next season if given the chance.

