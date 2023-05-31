Sheffield Wednesday defender confirms upcoming contract talks after Wembley heroics

Dominic Iorfa admits that he’s not even given much thought to his Sheffield Wednesday future in recent weeks, though talks will take place soon.

The 27-year-old centre back was a key figure for the Owls this season, especially towards the end, and he played the full 120 minutes at Wembley on Monday afternoon as the Owls secured that all-important spot back in the Championship.

Iorfa is one of the Wednesday players out of contract this summer, and he says that talks will take place in the ‘next few days’ to discuss what happens next for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just been a case of focusing on this game,” he told The Star after Wednesday’s late heroics under the arch. “Now that it’s done we can sit down in the next few days and see what happens.

“Obviously once we got into the play-offs the focus shifted to just being on this game - my thought process hasn’t even been on my contract situation, it was just about getting this club promoted. Thankfully we’ve done it.

“I’ve been here for years, it’s my fifth season, so I’m settled here, I’ve had a great time and it’s a good time to be at the club as well.

“We’ve got momentum, everyone is on a high, and like I say, I’ve been here a long time and I’m settled here, but we’ll see what happens.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa celebrates with the trophy and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship following victory in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad