As Josh Windass ran off to celebrate Sheffield Wednesday’s dramatic winner, Lee Gregory ran the opposite way, dropping to his knees in front of the corner flag.

The job was done, Windass’ header would prove to be the last touch of the game, and the Owls’ number nine just didn’t have the energy to make it over to celebrate with the teammate that he’d just set up for a famous winner.

It was his 40th goal contribution in Wednesday colours, and undoubtedly his most memorable. But after 120 minutes in the sun under the arch, he ‘was done’.

“I’ll be honest, it was an emotional drain - I was just thankful,” he told The Star afterwards. “I saw Josh run all the way over there and I thought, ‘I can’t be arsed, it’s too far!’ I was emotionally and physically gone, so thank God it was the last kick of the game. I was done.

“It was all a big sigh of relief, especially with the way that the game went. It almost went to pens, but thankfully it didn’t and we go the win!”

The win meant that Wednesday will be playing in the Championship next season, that much is certain, but – for now at least – there are no guarantees surrounding the man that set up their Wembley winner.

For the man himself, though, he’s got no doubts about where he wants to be.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory (left), Aden Flint and Dennis Adeniran celebrate their side's first goal of the game, scored by team-mate Josh Windass (not pictured) during the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023.

"I would love to stay,” he told the media. “I love it here. Unfortunately, it's not up to me. If it was then I'd have been signed ages ago. Hopefully I can get something sorted – so we'll see."

Gregory picked up 17 goals and assists in 2022/23 as he helped the Owls on the way to promotion, including one of each in the play-offs to seal the deal, and has become a hue crowd favourite in his home city since making the move from Stoke City in 2021.