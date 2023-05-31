The phone-ins and social media discourse of Barnsley supporters continues to be understandably dominated by conversation over two controversial refereeing decisions that cost them ground in Monday’s League One play-off defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad spoke glowingly on the job Darren Moore has done at Wednesday but made no secret of his anguish at a red card awarded to Adam Phillips for a dangerous tackle on Lee Gregory - and a perceived failure to punish a Gregory challenge in the Wednesday box.

VAR was on hand to edge both instances in the Owls’ favour, with Moore’s side able to win out 1-0 on the day through Josh Windass’ last-gasp diving header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A tough loss, absolutely robbed by the referee,” El-Ahmad told ITV.

“I’ve been quiet all season, had several emails with Mike Jones throughout the season, and this was just so evident if you look at the replay.”

Speaking post-match, Moore gave his take on a gritty game in which both goalkeepers were forced into good saves.

Asked on the big calls, Moore revealed that while his thorough assessment of the red card would have to wait, indications from the Tykes technical area were of acceptance.

“They were big moments in the game,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve not seen the red card back but obviously from listening to their bench, they said it was a red card. I’ve not seen it so I can’t really comment on that one.

“The red seemed to catch us all by suprise but I can only see that they’ve had a look at it and they’ve warranted that it was a dangerous challenge.”

Barnsley came on strong after the dismissal and could have won it but for Luca Connell’s glaring miss.

But it will be Wednesday that take their place in the Championship back after a fairytale fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore continued: “Them going down to 10 men rocked us a little because I felt the occasion was getting to us and I wanted us to show a little more composure on the ball. They ended up throwing more caution to the wind, so the mindset for them being a man down had them try that bit more.