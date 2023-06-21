Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, says that he hopes to have a new manager in place before the players return for preseason training.

The Owls are due back in at the end of this month as they begin their preparations going into July, though at this point in time it remains to be seen who will be leading things following the surprise decision to part ways with Darren Moore earlier this week.

Plenty of names have been mentioned with regards to being Moore’s successor at Hillsborough, however the favourite, Carlos Carvalhal, was knocked off the list on Tuesday night after Chansiri categorically stated that there would be ‘no chance’ of him making an S6 return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with just over a week to go before players return to Middlewood Road from their offseason breaks, the Owls chairman says that he’s working hard to try and bring somebody in as soon as possible so that things can get moving for the team.

“I’d like to say that we will have the new coach soon,” he said at one point during Tuesday night’s fans’ forum. “I’ll try my best to get the new coach before our players come back.”