Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri delivered a fiery response to a fan who called the latest round of ticket prices at the club are ‘disgusting’, citing the cost living crises and the lower cost at other comparable clubs - and made a bold promise.

Faced with a passionate description of the pricing structure, which puts Wednesday among the highest season ticket prices in the country, Chansiri claimed the decision was made to finance the club - claiming matchday costs were higher than others of comparable stadium size.

He made clear that if the club can find 30,000 season ticket holders, he will lower the price of every season ticket to a flat rate of £400, offering refunds to those who have paid higher prices.

At capacity, Hillsborough holds around 33,000 fans including away supporters.

Offering a response to a fiery question from an audience member who rendered the latest pricing structure ‘disgusting’, Chansiri said: “I like people saying things face to face.

“You have your own opinion, you have your own opinion. I don’t have to agree with you, you don’t agree with me. I understand fans want cheap, that is human nature.

“All the fans want to be in the Championship. It costs maybe three times more. If you want cheap, then ask me to stay in League One. Everyone knows it’s more of a cost.

“If we have problems again, the fans will say it’s because of me. They want players, but they want cheap. Nothing in this life you are going to get for free. Everything has to be balanced.

“My people tell me that on social, many come out about the the season tickets. I asked them if they had ever been a season ticket holder, they come to one or to games. Some want to be negative all the time even when we do well.”

He later said: “We have a big stadium, our expenses are more than them. On a matchday we have hundreds of staff. You don’t know what this costs.

“A pint at the concert is £10 and nobody cares. Sometimes I don’t understand the fans, sometimes outside they spend happily. When they come here, everything is bad. I don’t understand why. Outside people are happy to pay.

“I understand many fans maybe cannot pay the cheap prices. We had the finance campaign. If you don’t have a beer once a week it is enough. Then people say they cannot pay this but can buy a beer.

“We started from £395. Why didn’t people buy then? I can start higher, £400-something, but I wanted to give back to the fans who bought cheaper [and earlier].

“I lose around £1m to reward that loyalty, I can start £400-something to give back.

“We have to financially compare. Without interest, fans can pay in intalments. Everyone knows each phase will go up. I give the chance, why do fans not do it? I lose £1m.

“In the past every time we have three or four phases, but the jump is quite high. Everything I do, I think about the fans. I could raise more and make more money.

“Why would we have the cost in the League One and the Championship be the same?