Dejphon Chansiri refused to open up on his reasons in sanctioning the mutual parting of ways between Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore at a fan forum last night - encouraging journalists to “Ask Darren” for a clear view of any reasons not reported.

The Star contacted sources close to Moore both before and after the near five-hour Tuesday evening forum, with the 49-year-old preferring to keep his counsel as to any comment beyond the statement confirming the news early this week.

Rumours suggesting the manager had found another job and had ‘jumped ship’ are false, Chansiri confirming the fact before suggesting he felt he would get another job in football almost immediately, such is the level of his Owls success and popularity in the game.

As reported by The Star at the outset of the news, it is believed Moore wanted an influx of new players in the door this summer - certainly a number in double-figures - as he sought to build towards a project that would take Wednesday to the Premier League.

Speaking at the forum - held at Hillsborough Stadium - Chansiri said he expected an arrival of ‘minimum six to 10’ players to turn a team capable of surviving in the second tier to one that can qualify for the play-offs. He made clear that a top six finish is his ambition, and said that budgetary differences were not the central issue to Moore’s departure.

Asked for specifics around the reasons behind what is believed to have been an amicable parting of ways, the Owls owner suggested there was more to the decision and that fans and journalists should “Go ask Darren”, claiming the two of them had made an agreement to ‘not say too much.’

Moore, for now at least, has chosen not to jump into comment as he steadies himself for whatever comes next.

As Chansiri himself indicated, it is felt Moore will not have to wait long for his next opportunity.

Asked whether supporters would agree with Chansiri’s decision to allow an exit via mutual agreement if they knew whatever reason he was not disclosing, he responded by saying: “I’m not sure. I don’t want to go that way.

“This is my club, I have put a lot of money in. Do you think I’m going to [deliberately] damage this club? I’m not going to do that.