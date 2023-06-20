Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday exit sees the Owls on the hunt for a new manager, and Carlos Carvalhal is currently out of work…

Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, is currently on the lookout for Moore’s replacement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and it was understood that the idea of trying to bring Carvalhal back to the club is one that had been mooted.

Now though, after more than four hours of his fans forum at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening, Chansiri has said that there is ‘no chance’ of him making a return to S6 this summer.

The Portuguese former Swansea City manager left his role at Celta Vigo this month as he looks for the next chapter of his career, and there’s a strong chance that he feels a sense of having unfinished business at Hillsborough having twice taken them into the Championship play-offs during his previous spell.

In his 131 games in charge of the Owls Carvalhal won 56 matches and lost 38, reaching the play-off final in 2016 and the semifinals in 2017 before a difficult 2017/18 campaign saw him leave on Christmas Eve.

The ex-Braga man remains the bookies’ favourite for the now free position that’s come up at Wednesday at the time of writing, though there are of course other names being bandied about as people wait to see who will take on the challenge of keeping the club’s momentum going after two seasons of continued improvement under Moore’s watch.