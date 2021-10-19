When Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours will start cranking up

The best is yet to be seen of Darren Moore’s new-look Owls side after a summer of transformation following their relegation to League One, which saw 13 players depart the club.

Problem still remain in some positions with question marks also hanging over one or two summer arrivals.

As the January transfer window approaches, you can expect more and more rumours to begin to circulate.

Lee Gregory celebrates scoring against AFC Wimbledon with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lewis Wing.

For now, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window will open on 1 January 2022 for EFL clubs and closes on 31 January.

What positions might Sheffield Wednesday strengthen?

At the time of writing, it’s possible the club could look to recruit a left-back owing to their recent struggles in this area.

Both Marvin Johnson and Jaden Brown – two summer arrivals who have operated in this position so far – have been at fault for goals conceded in recent weeks.

Johnson has played the majority of his career as a winger, rather than at wing-back, where he has been used for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old’s defensive struggles would suggest he is still better suited to playing further forward, as would his healthy goals and assists record at previous clubs.

Anywhere else?

A move for another centre-half to provide cover and competition could also be in the offing.

Lewis Gibson has struggled with fitness and Liam Palmer has been playing outside of his natural position as the third central defender in a 3-5-2 system.

Sam Hutchinson, who has primarily been used at centre-half, has also moved into midfield in recent weeks, which potentially leaves the Owls light at the back.

What about outgoings?

Theo Corbeanu, who arrived on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer, may see his temporary switch cut short due to a lack of minutes.

The 19-year-old Canadian international said of his start to life at S6: "It has been a little bit disappointing but it is something I need to get on with.

"I know I have a lot of things to improve. I know that and the coaches tell me all the time.”

Meanwhile, young midfielder Alex Hunt is likely to remain with Grimsby Town for the remainder of the season should his loan move continue to work out.

Mariners boss Paul Hurst has already spoken of his interest in extending the 21-year-old’s stay at the club following an impressive start.

Hunt is also enjoying life on the Lincolnshire coast after a ‘wasted year’ last season.

What business has already been done?

Incomings: Jaden Brown, Lewis Gibson (loan), Jack Hunt, Marvin Johnson, Dennis Adeniran, George Byers, Sylla Sow, Bailey Peacock-Farrell (loan), Olamide Shodipo (loan), Lewis Wing (loan), Florian Kamberi (loan), Saido Berahino, Theo Corbeanu (loan), Lee Gregory

Outgoings: Liam Shaw, Osaze Urhoghide, Julian Börner, Joost van Aken, Matt Penney, Adam Reach, Tom Lees, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Jordan Rhodes Elias Kachunga, Andre Green, Cameron Dawson (loan), Alex Hunt (loan)

Where can I keep up to date with Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?