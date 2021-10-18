‘Wasted year…’ – Alex Hunt sets Sheffield Wednesday target as he thrives with Grimsby Town
Alex Hunt is getting the game time that he needs with Grimsby Town, and he says that Darren Moore was eager for him to leave Sheffield Wednesday on loan after a ‘wasted year’.
Hunt has played 10 games and got plenty of assists for the Pilgrims since joining them on a half-season loan, and it comes as no surprise that Paul Hurst is keep to try and get him in until the end of the 2021/22 campaign after the part he’s played in their climb to the top of the National League table.
But long-term, the 21-year-old wants to stay at Hillsborough, he says, and – even though his contract is up next year – he’s still targeting a regular place in the side at his boyhood club.
Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the gifted midfielder said, "I'm out of contract but there haven't been any discussions … I'm still waiting on that. It's my home club, I want to play there again. I'm not sure what the club want to do but that is my aim. I still have the confidence to go and do that."
Hunt also spoke of the conversations that were had before he departed on loan, saying that the Owls boss felt last season was ‘wasted’ because of a lack of game time.
What Alex Hunt said about his Sheffield Wednesday future...
He explained, "Darren Moore was always honest with me, he wanted me to get games… He spoke about last year being a wasted year because I didn't play many games. I'm past 23s football now, it's not going to do me any favours.
"As soon as the loan options came, I spoke to my agent and there were offers in other leagues. As soon as I spoke to Paul Hurst here, he gave me a really clear idea of what the end goal was and I wanted to be a part of that."
Hunt has climbed up through the ranks at Middlewood Road having joined the club as a seven-year-old, and while his long-term future is far from settled, his performances in black and white will have done nothing to harm his cause as he plots a Hillsborough return.