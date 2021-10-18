Hunt has played 10 games and got plenty of assists for the Pilgrims since joining them on a half-season loan, and it comes as no surprise that Paul Hurst is keep to try and get him in until the end of the 2021/22 campaign after the part he’s played in their climb to the top of the National League table.

But long-term, the 21-year-old wants to stay at Hillsborough, he says, and – even though his contract is up next year – he’s still targeting a regular place in the side at his boyhood club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the gifted midfielder said, "I'm out of contract but there haven't been any discussions … I'm still waiting on that. It's my home club, I want to play there again. I'm not sure what the club want to do but that is my aim. I still have the confidence to go and do that."

Hunt also spoke of the conversations that were had before he departed on loan, saying that the Owls boss felt last season was ‘wasted’ because of a lack of game time.

What Alex Hunt said about his Sheffield Wednesday future...

He explained, "Darren Moore was always honest with me, he wanted me to get games… He spoke about last year being a wasted year because I didn't play many games. I'm past 23s football now, it's not going to do me any favours.

Alex Hunt still has aspirations of playing regularly for his boyhood club, Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

"As soon as the loan options came, I spoke to my agent and there were offers in other leagues. As soon as I spoke to Paul Hurst here, he gave me a really clear idea of what the end goal was and I wanted to be a part of that."