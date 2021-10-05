Sheffield Wednesday loanee is wanted for an extended spell after impressive start

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been with Sheffield Wednesday since the age of seven, joined the National League side until January at the beginning of the season and has appeared in all but one of their first nine matches.

He hit the headlines last month after scoring a stunning 25-yard free-kick in injury time to earn his table-topping side three points in a dramatic 4-3 win – his first professional goal.

Speaking about the future of Hunt and another Grimsby loanee, Ryley Towler, who has joined from Championship outfit Bristol City, Hurst told the Grimsby Telegraph: “Both players can be happy with joining us and what they have done so far. From my point of view, what I'd like to do, is for them to continue to perform well and if we are in a good position in January, I'd hope the players would like to try and see a job through.

"Some of that decision will be mine, some of it is the players and of course the parent clubs, which is out of our hands. We will monitor, we are out watching other games still should anything change."

Sheffield-born Hurst – an Owls fan who was linked with the manager’s job at Hillsborough following Carlos Carvalhal’s departure – added: "We have to try and be as prepared as possible but if things continue as they are, then we would look to extend those deals."