The former Chelsea man, who is into his seventh year with the Owls save for a six-month stint in Cyprus, is 18 appearances short of the milestone and approaches it as an important figure as ever in the home changing room at S6.

Since his return from FC Pafos in January, the 32-year-old has missed only five of 32 league matches, many of his appearances arriving at centre-half.

He starred there in Wednesday’s initial run of matches this season but was shifted into holding midfield for Saturday’s draw with Shrewsbury.

Speaking to The Star earlier this month, Hutchinson said: “The only time I’ve ever played in midfield is for Sheffield Wednesday. In my mind I’m probably a defender!

“Whether they want me to play in midfield or at centre-half or wherever, that’s fine. I just want to play as many games as possible and I’m happy to do whatever the manager says.

“Usually I don’t even get told, I’m just put in a position in training and if selected on a Saturday I play. I’m fortunate to be able to play a couple of different positions.”

What position Hutchinson can get used to playing over the coming weeks remains to be seen. Chey Dunkley stepped into his place alongside Dominic Iorfa on Saturday.

Asked whether a shift to centre-half might benefit him as he continues into his 30s, Hutchinson said: “The role I play in midfield isn’t a box-to-box midfielder.

“If anything it’s probably easier playing as a number six because I just sit and shield and run sideways.

“I still do the most running in training most weeks on the days I’m training and my fitness is still really good.

“It’s more combative, running about into tackles and getting bookings in midfield. I just don’t care where I play. I’m fitter than I’ve ever been.