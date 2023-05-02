Touches, tackles, headers, the odd trademark gallop forward; Dominic Iorfa produced something near a vintage performance at his old club Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The former Wednesday player of the year surely sat alongside hat-trick hero Michael Smith and returnee Michael Ihiekwe as star men at New Meadow; the Owls keeping their second clean sheet in six weeks to go four wins from five and set themselves up with momentum heading towards the play-offs.

In and out of the side for periods of the campaign, Iorfa has started Wednesday’s last three matches and though his overall performance level has been high, individual errors – at least in part – contributed to goal concessions in wins over Bristol Rovers and Exeter City.

Darren Moore has spoken about the need for his side to eradicate these defensive lapses in concentration if they are to recover their best form.

Frustrated Owls Dominic Iorfa Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking after the 3-0 win in Shropshire, it was in what he didn’t say so directly that pointed to where the 27-year-old needs to get back to personally; producing consistency to go with stand-out performances.

“I thought he was excellent,” said Moore on Iorfa at Shrewsbury, after the defender had come in for a shading of criticism in recent weeks.

“I said to the boys that you only get questioned because of the high levels that you set yourself. So when you dip below that you get question marks. You have to show consistency - that's the biggest key to any sportsperson.

“When you have that, you have a chance. Dominic, in terms of performance, I thought he was clean with everything that he did.

“He took a bang in the face in the second half but I thought all-round he was fine. When he's on top of his game, we know what he can give us.”

Iorfa is one of several senior players entering the final months of his contract at S6. Last speaking to the media in November, the former England youth international made clear that to that point conversations over his future had not yet been held. It is not clear whether his deal contains an extension clause.

