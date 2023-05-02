News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
Less than a minute ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
25 minutes ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
20 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
21 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
1 day ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes

Darren Moore reveals conversations with released Sheffield Wednesday players

It’s the time of year where young players around the country are informed whether they’ll be moving on from their current club, and it’s no different for Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls will be releasing a number of youngsters over the summer, many of whom will have been at the club since they were young children, and Darren Moore says that those players have now been informed of the club’s decision.

An official list of those who will be leaving or staying has not been confirmed as yet, but the Wednesday boss says that the ones who are on the move need to make sure that they’re not disheartened by what is ultimately one team’s opinion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wednesday fans and the ‘surge of energy’ that could signal huge shift
Most Popular

“We did get to our decisions with all of them, bar one,” Moore explained to The Star. “I think the players have been told now, but I’ll be leaving the club to release a statement…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I just spoke to a player before this press conference, one of those that we have released, and I was explaining to him that while being released is really tough, they’re decisions that are made based only on an opinion.

“It shouldn’t formulate who you are, and it doesn’t mean you can’t go elsewhere and go and kickstart your career.

“I told him that he might be leaving Wednesday, and he might have to drop down a level, but to see the grass, see the pitch, and have mind over matter… You have to see the opportunity of first team football, so don’t let our opinion here stop you from your dream of becoming a professional footballer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren Moore is not just involved in decisions over the future of first team players at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)Darren Moore is not just involved in decisions over the future of first team players at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
Darren Moore is not just involved in decisions over the future of first team players at Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: ‘It’s a responsibility’ - Will Vaulks offers footballer opinion after award win

Related topics:Darren MooreSheffield