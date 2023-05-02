It’s the time of year where young players around the country are informed whether they’ll be moving on from their current club, and it’s no different for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls will be releasing a number of youngsters over the summer, many of whom will have been at the club since they were young children, and Darren Moore says that those players have now been informed of the club’s decision.

An official list of those who will be leaving or staying has not been confirmed as yet, but the Wednesday boss says that the ones who are on the move need to make sure that they’re not disheartened by what is ultimately one team’s opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did get to our decisions with all of them, bar one,” Moore explained to The Star. “I think the players have been told now, but I’ll be leaving the club to release a statement…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just spoke to a player before this press conference, one of those that we have released, and I was explaining to him that while being released is really tough, they’re decisions that are made based only on an opinion.

“It shouldn’t formulate who you are, and it doesn’t mean you can’t go elsewhere and go and kickstart your career.

“I told him that he might be leaving Wednesday, and he might have to drop down a level, but to see the grass, see the pitch, and have mind over matter… You have to see the opportunity of first team football, so don’t let our opinion here stop you from your dream of becoming a professional footballer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad