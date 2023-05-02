News you can trust since 1887
‘Singing their heads off’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s players loved Owls fan reaction before play-off push

Michael Smith says that Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters have a big role to play in their continued hunt for promotion.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls take on Derby County in their final home game of the regular season on Sunday, and go into it with three wins on the spin after beating Shrewsbury Town 3-0 over the weekend.

‘Smudga’ was the hero on the day, scoring his first Wednesday hattrick as Wednesday set a new record of 12 away wins in a league campaign, but it was the scenes afterwards that got the players talking.

Speaking at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Smith said of the fan reaction, “It’s huge, yeah. We were talking about it on the bench in the 90th minute with the fans singing their heads off. Obviously going over at the end they’re well within their rights to give us a bit of stick, but they were all with us and that’s going to be massive going into the play-offs - we’re going to need them in the home leg, the away leg, and hopefully if all goes well at Wembley as well…

"I think it is a pivotal moment all season, to hear that at the end will give the lads a real boost knowing that the fans are with us. It was a bit of a sticky patch and the fans were rightly upset, as we were, when it was not going our way. They are going to be huge for us in these next three games - hopefully four.”

One more goal and he’ll become the first Wednesday player since 2010/11 to score 20 in a single season.

MORE: Wednesday v Derby ticket update as thousands descend on Hillsborough

Michael Smith loved the reaction of Sheffield Wednesday's fans after beating Shrewsbury Town.Michael Smith loved the reaction of Sheffield Wednesday's fans after beating Shrewsbury Town.
