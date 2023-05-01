Emotional Sheffield Wednesday defender explains lovely gesture for Owls club legend

Liam Palmer was the man of the moment at Sheffield Wednesday’s awards on Sunday, but he wanted to make sure he shared the spotlight.

‘Palms’ has been in fantastic form for the Owls this season, playing an almost ever-present role in their promotion push and turning out in various different positions for Darren Moore’s side along the way.

Over the weekend he was rewarded for his efforts by winning the Players’ Player and Club Player of the Season award – the former voted by his colleagues and the latter by fans – but also landed up with a Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his contributions to Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collecting it, though, he brought long-serving Owls employee, John Murray, up on stage with him – and dedicated the award to a man who has given around two decades of service and so much of his life to the cause at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his decision to do so, Palmer explained, “It’s nice to hear people say nice things about you. I think right across the world and life people don’t get their flowers while they can still smell them, so that’s why I wanted to let John know that that award is for him.

“It made me a bit emotional, and I still am… When John comes in a lot of his work is quite tedious, but he’ll do anything for anyone - he’ll nip and get you a sandwich, clean boots until the night comes in… To do it for as long as he has, he deserves a lot of credit.”

The defender also thanked the supporters for voting him as Player of the Season, and admitted that it meant a lot for his peers to acknowledge his efforts as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re both incredible awards,” he said. “I think the Players’ Player says something about you not just as a player but as an individual. It’s from your colleagues and people that you see day in day out and they appreciate that what you’re doing is for the better and to help the club - and to help each other, so that’s something special.

“And with the big one, thanks to everybody that voted - it means a lot. It’s not always been easy, especially coming through the academy and having to prove yourself. We’ve had some great players over the years, so to still be here now and still be picking up this award nearly 10 years from when I won it last is a really nice achievement and one that I’m proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if Wednesday make it all the way to Wembley this season Palmer will fall just short of reaching 400 Owls appearances this season, but if he’s got anything to do with it then he’ll blitz past that number and head closer to the club’s top 10 appearance-makers of all time.

A big month awaits for Moore and his troops, and LP2 will be slap bang in the middle of all of it playing a vital role.