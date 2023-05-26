Even in the glorious hubbub of the build-up to a Wembley final, the fact remains that Sheffield Wednesday have some vitally important decisions to make on the future of several first team players – whether Monday goes their way or not.

There is no public confirmation on the futures of no fewer than 14 senior Owls players heading into the final weeks of their contracts and while manager Darren Moore as ever kept a steely focus on on-field matters, he did make clear that there would be no dragging of heels when it comes to those big calls whichever division Wednesday end up in next season.

Speaking to The Star ahead of their do-or-die clash with South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Moore said that a meeting is scheduled early next week to finalise decisions made.

“I had a chat with the chairman a couple of days ago and that’ll take place in a few days time,” he told The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will meet with Darren Moore and the club's recruitment team to discuss the futures of their out-of-contract cohort.

“We’ll get the final over and done with. Me, the chairman and the recruitment team have got a meeting, we’ll have that meeting.

“We’re just focusing entirely on Monday as you can understand. That’s the main thing. But we will have that discussion soon afterwards.”

The Wednesday fan base is still basking in the glow of a historic play-off win over Peterborough United.

But the focus within the confides of Middlewood Road this week has been strictly business, Moore said, with a sense that the comeback of all comebacks will only be given the glory it deserves in hindsight should the job get finished against the Tykes.

Moore said: “Once we got back into training it really was ‘That game is over and finished with now,’ and we just got on with training and getting ourselves right mentally and physically for the game on Monday.

“The focus and the detail in our work has all been pointing towards the game on Monday. I don’t think much needs to be said from a mental aspect. All the talking is outside and we continue to work in training as we always have done.”