The Owls have missed their last two matches – against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion – after an outbreak of the virus at Wednesday, but they’re thought to be coming out of the other side of it now as they hope to get back playing football again.

Meanwhile, Sunderland were in action on Monday afternoon as they picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, however their manager, Lee Johnson, has confirmed that they are dealing with three positive cases of Covid-19 – a figure they can deal with at this point in time.

But the same can’t be said for their first opponents of the new year, with it being announced that they will not be in action on January 2nd against Fleetwood Town due to a number of positive cases at the club. They will not face Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night either.

In their statement that confirmed the postponement of their game against Fleetwood, the club added, “SAFC's fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday 30 December has not been affected at this moment in time and we thank fans for their continued support and understanding.”

The two sides, who are both hoping to push for promotion to the Championship come the end of the season, are due to face off at 7.45pm on Thursday night as the Owls seek to make it 13 games without defeat in the league.