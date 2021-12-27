Early indications looking good for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland as clubs wait

Games all over the country have been postponed over the festive period due to Covid-19 outbreaks at various different clubs, with the Owls being hit earlier in the month as their games against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion fell victim.

A host of games in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have already suffered the same fate this week, however Wednesday’s next opponents are in action this evening as the Black Cats are hosted by Doncaster Rovers.

Given the amount of time that has passed since Darren Moore’s side were hit by the outbreak over 10 days ago, there is hope that they will have enough players back available for Thursday night’s trip to the Stadium of Light, with early indications that at least the bulk of their side will be back in training this week.

The nature of the current situation means that these things are subject to change at any point, and should Sunderland get hit by Covid-19 in the coming days then that could also force a postponement of the game.

Wednesday are believed to have been hit hard by the outbreak in terms of the amount of positive cases, but there has been no word of any serious illness causes by it – unlike earlier in the year when Moore ended up hospitalised.

There are, of course, no guarantees that Thursday night’s game will be able to go ahead, but with Wednesday set to be on the other side of their outbreak and Lee Johnson’s side having only reported one case of Covid this month there are positive signs that the Owls may be able to get back in action.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: A general view of the inside of the Stadium of Light home to Sunderland AFC before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Austria at Stadium of Light on November 27, 2021 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus)