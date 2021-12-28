Quartet set for Sheffield Wednesday return over January transfer window

The Owls have been a lot busier in the loan market this year, with several young players heading out across the English football pyramid in search of the regular game time required in order for them to continue their development.

Darren Moore has been eager for them to experience what it’s like to play senior football on a weekly basis, and many of them have achieved just that as they got plenty of minutes under their belt at their respective clubs.

Now though, with the season reaching the halfway mark, decisions are being made over what will happen next for the young Owls, with loan deals coming to an end in the next few weeks.

Hunt’s time at Grimsby Town and Galvin’s Gloucester City spell will both be wrapped up soon as things stand, while Dawodu’s loan with Stalybridge Celtic runs until January 10th and Charles Hagan’s Hampton and Richmond Borough stay ends at the end of next month.

It has previously been stated by Mariners boss, Paul Hurst, that he’d like to keep Hunt until the end of the season, while Galvin has been ever-present at Gloucester since his loan move – though at this point there is nothing in place for them to stick around for the second half of the season.

Moore may well want to have a closer look at the youngsters before making a decision on the next step – especially with the contracts of Hunt, Dawodu and Hagan all expiring at the end of this season – even if there are plans to potentially loan them out again, possibly higher up the pyramid.

Sheffield Wednesday's Ryan Galvin has impressed at Gloucester City. (Photo - Neil Phelps)