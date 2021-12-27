The impressive Sheffield Wednesday record even Manchester City aren't beating

Paul Warne’s side were beaten 1-0 by Accrington Stanley in a shock result on Boxing Day, with the League One leaders suffering a league defeat for the first time in 16 games since a 4-2 loss against Fleetwood Town back in September.

It means that the Owls’ 12-game unbeaten run – which stretches back to October – is now the longest run in the top five divisions in England, with no other club in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two or the National League currently undefeated in so long. There is nobody in the National League North or South either.

The likes of Manchester City, Portsmouth, Forest Green Rovers and Chesterfield are all nine games without loss at this point in time, but while City, Rovers and the Spireites all sit at the summit of their respective tables, the Owls and Pompey are eighth and ninth respectively due to the amount of draws in their unbeaten spell.

Wednesday missed out on the opportunity to extend their run over the festive period after games against Accrington and Burton Albion were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, and will certainly be tested on Thursday night as they look to make it 13 games by avoiding defeat at promotion-chasing Sunderland.

The last time the Owls went more than 12 games unbeaten was in the 2011/12 promotion-winning season in League One when they managed to go 14 without loss as the campaign came to an end.