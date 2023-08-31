Xisco has reiterated the need for more incoming transfer activity at Sheffield Wednesday before the summer window closes tomorrow evening - and confirmed interest in Premier League players.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crunch clash at Leeds United on Saturday, the Spaniard was asked about The Star’s report that the club had launched loan offers for Newcastle United pair Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden.

And while he didn’t explicitly confirm or deny those reports, he made clear they do fit the profile of player Wednesday are looking to add before 11pm tomorrow.

Wednesday will try to sign ‘two or three or maybe more’ new players before the deadline passes, he said.

“We try to sign good players,” he said. “I think we try to sign players from the Premier League, that is better because they give us something different. We have a chance.

“It is important we finish the work. The club are working very hard on that, very hard. We try to close the squad by giving solutions to our problems.”

Wednesday have brought in 10 players in a busy window of activity so far.

But in seeking to drive down the time needed for his side to adapt to a new style of play he believes is more suited to the Championship, Xisco said more work is needed.

“We need some new players to try to reduce the process and we are working on this,” he said. “It is very easy when everybody is talking about the problem, we need to find the solutions to reduce the process for the squad we have right now.

“We are trying to sign some different players to reduce the process in our situation in the squad. We can have control of games but somehow we lose this control.