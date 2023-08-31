Sheffield Wednesday could consider midfield exit amid Derby County interest

Another name has joined the list of potential exits from Sheffield Wednesday before Friday’s deadline, with interest being shown in midfielder, Will Vaulks.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough since the arrival of Xisco as Darren Moore’s replacement, and after being almost ever-present last season he’s started just one game so far in 2023/24.

Now, with Wednesday pushing for the signing of both Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick it may be that the Owls are open to letting Vaulks move on, and The Star understands that Derby County are one of the teams keen to try and bring him on board before 11pm tomorrow night.

Derby’s interest in the former Rotherham United man from Derby is unsurprising given Paul Warne’s prior relationship with him, the midfielder having played over 120 matches for the current Rams boss during their time together with the Millers.

Vaulks is into the last year of his current Wednesday contract, and if he’s not going to be a regular at Hillsborough this season then there may be a desire to come to an arrangement that could see him leave in order for him to get more regular gametime elsewhere.

The midfielder played 54 times for the Owls in all competitions last season as they secured promotion out of League One, scoring a couple of vital goals and playing his part in the two crazy games that brought the campaign to an end in May.

Xisco spoke in today’s press conference about potential outgoings from Hillsborough, though said that he was unaware of any concrete offers at this point in time.