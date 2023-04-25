Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore refused to get drawn into questions over where the club’s momentum is at heading into the increasing possibility of a League One play-off campaign.

The Owls have won two matches on the spin and three in four, a tally that has just about kept them in the hunt for automatic promotion back to the Championship.

But they require a helping hand from the next three opponents of both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town – and will require one or both of those sides to drop points in two of those last three matches matches while the Owls themselves claim maximum points from a trip to Shrewsbury Town this weekend and a home clash with play-off chasers Derby County.

Failing that last twist of fate in what has been a highly-competitive race for the top two, it will be another shot at the play-offs.

Owls Youngster Rio Shipston walks into the Memorial Stadium with Manager Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Moore has been steadfast in his refusal to discuss what could become of the Owls’ final league position. And though given the form of the top two the odds are stacked against a late surge, his mantra is absolutely correct – nobody knows what could happen until it happens.

Ipswich travel to in-form Barnsley tonight in what looks to be the trickiest of the remaining clashes. Plymouth welcome Bristol Rovers.

Asked where he feels the momentum of Wednesday’s side is going given the possibility of involvement in the play-offs, Moore said calmly: “I won't talk about that.

“There is still part of the season to play and irrespective of what does or doesn't happen in the week, we have to go and do what we have got to do. That's why I'm not spending any time talking about that.

“I'm not talking about the possibilities or the hearsay when really I want to concentrate on the facts and where we are today.

“I'm pleased to have got to 90 points, we can still add to that this season and we'll see where that takes us.

“This week is about getting back to work, having that full week to work which is something I like in terms of the team and looking forward to the weekend.”

