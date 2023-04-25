Sheffield Wednesday’s under-21 side earned a point in their penultimate away match of the season thanks to a 1-1 draw at Watford’s Vicarage Road.

The Owls opened the scoring in the very first minute through an unnamed trialist before talented teenager Adrian Blake equalised early in the second half.

Neil Thompson’s young-in-age side included three youngsters who have been involved in first team training and indeed some matchday squads in recent weeks – midfielder Rio Shipston, attacker Sam Durrant and versatile wing-back Sean Fusire. Shipston was substituted on 69 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls goalscorer was one of two mystery Wednesday trialists – one a defender, the other an attacker – as the club continue to assess the make-up of their youth squads heading into the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday teenager Sean Fusire has impressed in senior training.

Watford’s side included first team name Francisco Sierralta – a full Chilean international – as well as seniors Joao Ferreira and Henrique Araújo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decisions have been made and will continue to be made on the future of Wednesday’s youth players as the club look to give them ample opportunity to earn possible opportunities elsewhere.

Darren Moore told The Star earlier this month: “We feel at this stage of the season it’s right to tell them now because we have other youngsters coming through.

“We don’t want to block their pathway and it’s good to introduce them to the next level; the under 16s can go to the under 18s who can step up to the under 23s. We want to expose them to that step-up in level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ones we decide to release, it gives them opportunities to go out on trial elsewhere and for other people to see them.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad