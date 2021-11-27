The Owls were chasing the game at Hillsborough after an unlucky Callum Paterson own goal had put them behind when play was abruptly stopped by the referee following an incident in the North Stand.

Both medical teams sprinted across the pitch to attend to the matter after fans had alerted the officials to the occurrence, with credit required to the speed in which the stewards, fans and medical teams reacted to what may have been a serious medical emergency. Many fans played their part in getting the officials’ attention.

However in this case, it has since transpired that it was actually a disturbance between two Wednesdayites that led to a fight breaking out, with word then making it down to the side of the pitch that somebody needed assistance.

Whilst the halting of a game due to infighting between their own fans will be seen as an embarrassment for the supporters involved, the club will no doubt be pleased with how things played out from a medical perspective – suggesting that their supporters and medical teams are prepared for if there is a genuine emergency during a game.

It remains to be seen what will happen to those involved in the fighting in the North Stand, but the positive news is that – despite fears amid the uncertain spell during the game – nobody was ever in a critical situation.

Wednesday went on to draw the game 2-2 to make it 10 games unbeaten in League One.