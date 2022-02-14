The Owls put in a good performance at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon against the table-topping Millers, however spurned a number of good chances and were punished at the other end of the field by Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith.

Defeat meant that Wednesday missed the opportunity to climb back into the League One Play-Off places, but Palmer – who was making his 334th Owls appearance – insists that they won’t be getting too down on the result.

When asked what Moore told them after the game, ‘Palms’ said, “He told us to keep our heads up. We’ve played the top two teams in the league and come out of them with a lot of chances. That’s something he’s told us to draw upon and said to not get too down when we lose - as well as not too carried away when he win.

“He’s maintained that all the way through the season, and that’s something we try to stick by.”

Palmer also said of the result, “You get the initial disappointment, but it’s up to the manager to make us realise the good things that we’ve done and draw on the positives.

“Football is competitive, and we’re all in it to win, so you’re never going to get away from that disappointment - but dust ourselves down and we’re straight back to the training ground now for recovery.”

Wednesday will now turn their attentions to Accrington Stanley ahead of another midweek game at home, with the Owls looking to get back to winning ways and put the Millers defeat behind them.

Moore’s side face Accrington on Wednesday evening at 7.45pm, and know that a win is vital if they’re to keep the current positive atmosphere at Hillsborough going for a bit longer.