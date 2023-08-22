‘What I need’ – A key factor why attacker agreed to Sheffield Wednesday switch

The arrival of the 22-year-old was seen as a bit of a coup for the Owls after they negotiated with AS Monaco to sign him on a permanent basis despite him having time left on his deal in France, and he’s already shown sparks of the talent that saw him snapped up by the Ligue 1 side in the first place.

A first league start in the 1-0 defeat to Preston North End saw the attacker receive plaudits from the Owls faithful, and he said after the game that their support makes him want to do even better.

Musaba is one of ten new signings at Wednesday so far this season, and speaking to the media he talked of his decision to move to S6 and what it’s been like in a new changing room full of new faces and different languages.

“He has a lot of confidence in me, and he really knows my qualities,” Musaba told The Star. “That’s what I need, because if a coach doesn’t have that confidence or doesn’t know your qualities then it’s impossible to be yourself. But he was really straight with me and he really seems to trust me, so that’s why it gives me an extra boost to play under him and for this club as well...

“I’m here to help get positive results, and I want to focus on Sheffield Wednesday. Hopefully I can make good steps from here.

“I’m not the only one who is new, so that helps. That’s good, but also the lads that were already here are helping us a lot - they’re very nice. I’m part of the new ones, but everyone is helping and it feels good…

“Everybody is speaking English, so we’re good. It’s really nice, the communication is good - even if people are Spanish, or French, we’re all talking English, so that’s nice. It’s good between us.”