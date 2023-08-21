The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust said that they were ‘delighted to announce a new mural’ explaining that the design was created by Pete himself and ‘depicts former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite José Semedo in his iconic pose, from the Owls crucial Steel City derby victory in 2012’.

The mural, which can be seen above the Long Hing takeaway on Bickerton Road just off of Leppings Lane, ‘will provide a magnificent sight for both locals and visitors to the area’, according to the Trust. They also went on to explained that ‘the project grew out of an idea by a group of local residents and Owls supporters who were keen to strengthen the club’s bond with the area’. It’s being put together by McKee and Allen and Poulton Decorating.

Tom Scott from the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust, said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have funded this project. As a Supporters’ Trust we know how important football clubs are within their community and this was a great opportunity to bring the two closer together.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust have teamed up with Pete McKee

“To have artwork of the calibre of Pete McKee, himself a lifelong Wednesday fan, so prominent is a real moment of pride for the fanbase and something to be celebrated by the area as a whole. We hope it will be enjoyed by Wednesday fans, other local residents and visitors for generations to come.

“This is the first of many community-led projects we intend to run. If any local residents, other individuals or businesses want to get involved, either with murals or other community projects, please feel free to contact the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust with your ideas. The best way for fans to get involved is to sign up as a member via swfctrust.co.uk.”