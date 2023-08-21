Sheffield Wednesday face transfer battle with Championship trio over striker target

Sheffield Wednesday aren’t alone in their potential pursuit of striker, Uche Ikpeazu, with Wycombe Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town all keen on him.

The Star reported last week that Wednesday were in discussions regarding a possible swoop for the 28-year-old forward as Xisco looks at options to bolster his attacking threat for the Championship campaign, however there have been no updates on that front as things stand.

What has become clearer, though, is the fact that the Owls aren’t alone with regards to their interest in the former Middlesbrough man, with Wycombe, QPR and Huddersfield all believed to be weighing up a potential deal to bring on board the free agent.

Ikpeazu is available after he managed to have his contract with Turkish club, Konyaspor, terminated following months of unpaid wages, meaning that he is now in a position to sign with any club of his choice without the need for a transfer fee.

The links with the Chairboys and The Rs make sense given his strong spell at Adams Park under Gareth Ainsworth, while Terriers manager, Neil Warnock, worked with the striker at Boro during the 2021/22 campaign.

At this point in time it remains to be seen where the ex-Cambridge United and Heart of Midlothian man will end up, however it is thought that there is a desire from the player’s side to return to the UK after a tough spell out in Turkey.

Wednesday have made ten signings so far this summer, with the latest two – Momo Diaby and Djeidi Gassama – making their debuts for the club in the weekend’s defeat to Preston North End.