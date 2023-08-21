News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Sheffield Wednesday face transfer battle with Championship trio over striker target

Sheffield Wednesday aren’t alone in their potential pursuit of striker, Uche Ikpeazu, with Wycombe Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town all keen on him.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The Star reported last week that Wednesday were in discussions regarding a possible swoop for the 28-year-old forward as Xisco looks at options to bolster his attacking threat for the Championship campaign, however there have been no updates on that front as things stand.

What has become clearer, though, is the fact that the Owls aren’t alone with regards to their interest in the former Middlesbrough man, with Wycombe, QPR and Huddersfield all believed to be weighing up a potential deal to bring on board the free agent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ikpeazu is available after he managed to have his contract with Turkish club, Konyaspor, terminated following months of unpaid wages, meaning that he is now in a position to sign with any club of his choice without the need for a transfer fee.

The links with the Chairboys and The Rs make sense given his strong spell at Adams Park under Gareth Ainsworth, while Terriers manager, Neil Warnock, worked with the striker at Boro during the 2021/22 campaign.

At this point in time it remains to be seen where the ex-Cambridge United and Heart of Midlothian man will end up, however it is thought that there is a desire from the player’s side to return to the UK after a tough spell out in Turkey.

Wednesday have made ten signings so far this summer, with the latest two – Momo Diaby and Djeidi Gassama – making their debuts for the club in the weekend’s defeat to Preston North End.

The Owls’ next game sees them face Cardiff City this coming weekend.

Related topics:Wycombe WanderersQueens Park RangersHuddersfield Town