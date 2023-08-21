Sheffield Wednesday star reveals good news after injury scan

There were question marks over whether the Owls skipper, an almost ever-present for years at S6, would be able to feature in the game against Preston North End over the weekend after coming off in the defeat to Hull City, however he ended up getting through 90 minutes as Xisco’s men were narrowly beaten by the Lilywhites.

Bannan’s ankle knock saw him make use of anaesthetics before the trip to the MKM Stadium, however he seemed back to his energetic norm on Saturday as Wednesday went down 1-0 at Hillsborough.

The skipper’s programme notes ahead of his 361st appearance gave some minor insight into the situation, and suggested that the issue won’t be keeping him out of action going forward.

"I have had a scan which has shown to be good," he said. "No bad damage just a very minor niggle which I’m hoping will get better as the weeks go on."

It suggests that ‘Baz’, after completing the full game on Saturday, will be ready to turn out against Cardiff City this coming weekend as the Owls look to take another opportunity to secure their first points of the 2023/24 campaign, and he’ll be eager to try and play his part.

Meanwhile, Xisco also explained after the weekend’s game that Mallik Wilks is ‘close’ to making his return to action after missing out on a chunk of the campaign’s preparation, with the Owls boss saying, “He was injured all the pre-season and we are thinking when he comes in he’ll need time."