Wednesday have done some impressive summer business over the last few months, bringing in a total of 13 senior signings as Moore’s Hillsborough rebuild continues, with many of them having been tempted away from clubs in the Championship or abroad.

Nine of the 13 signings were playing the Premier League or second tier last season, while Mide Shodipo was impressing in League One and Florian Kamberi/Sow were plying their trade overseas. Theo Corbeanu, meanwhile, is a full Canada international.

So with that in mind, what has Moore said to them to get them to drop down to join the Owls’ promotion fight? He says it’s as much down the club and the fans as it is his own work…

The Wednesdayy boss told The Star, “I just tell them to come and play for this wonderful club… It’s not just about me enticing the players here - yes, I’ve identified them - but it’s about the history and tradition of the football club.

“When they get online and see the passionate support base, and the historical moments at this football club, I think it goes a long way. My job is to be a cog in the wheel that keeps on turning.

“Everyone has their role, and my job is to speak to the players on behalf of this wonderful football club.

Sheffield Wednesday signed George Byers on a permanent transfer. (@SWFC)

“I said it at the community meeting that it’s the fans who have played their part… This sort of passionate loyal support.”

“People will say thank you to me, but I’m saying thank you to the supporters - because it’s certainly helped me in terms of bringing supporters to this club.”