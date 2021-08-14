What does Darren Moore say to players before they sign on the dotted line at Sheffield Wednesday? – The Owls boss explains
Sylla Sow said upon joining Sheffield Wednesday that we wasn’t sure about coming to League One until Darren Moore persuaded him – but what is it that the Owls boss says to get deals over the line?
Wednesday have done some impressive summer business over the last few months, bringing in a total of 13 senior signings as Moore’s Hillsborough rebuild continues, with many of them having been tempted away from clubs in the Championship or abroad.
Nine of the 13 signings were playing the Premier League or second tier last season, while Mide Shodipo was impressing in League One and Florian Kamberi/Sow were plying their trade overseas. Theo Corbeanu, meanwhile, is a full Canada international.
So with that in mind, what has Moore said to them to get them to drop down to join the Owls’ promotion fight? He says it’s as much down the club and the fans as it is his own work…
The Wednesdayy boss told The Star, “I just tell them to come and play for this wonderful club… It’s not just about me enticing the players here - yes, I’ve identified them - but it’s about the history and tradition of the football club.
“When they get online and see the passionate support base, and the historical moments at this football club, I think it goes a long way. My job is to be a cog in the wheel that keeps on turning.
“Everyone has their role, and my job is to speak to the players on behalf of this wonderful football club.
“I said it at the community meeting that it’s the fans who have played their part… This sort of passionate loyal support.”
“People will say thank you to me, but I’m saying thank you to the supporters - because it’s certainly helped me in terms of bringing supporters to this club.”
Wednesdayites return to Hillsborough for a first league game at S6 in 18 months this afternoon as Doncaster Rovers come to town, and all the new faces will be itching to make an immediate impact if they’re given the opportunity.